Payal Kapadia, 2024 Cannes Winner, Joins Locarno Film Festival Jury

Indian filmmaker to win Cannes will be soon joining as jury for Locarno Film Festival. The Indian filmmaker, along with US actor Tim Blake Nelson, Italian actor Luca Marinelli, and Belgian producer Diana Elbaum, will join Austrian director Jessica Hausner on the main competition jury at the Locarno Film Festival. Hausner will preside over the jury that awards the Golden Leopard in the International Competition. They will decide the winner of the Golden Leopard in the International Competition at the 77th edition of the Swiss film festival from August 7 to 17.

The winners of the Swatch First Feature Award and the Filmmakers of the Present section will be chosen by a panel of international judges including Khalil Benkirane, Alma Pöysti, Esmé Sciaroni, C.J. “Fiery” Obasi, Lina Soualem, and Charles Tesson.

Additionally, the Swatch First Feature Award will be adjudicated by Moroccan producer-director Khalil Benkirane, Finnish actress Alma Pöysti (known for "Fallen Leaves"), and Swiss-Italian make-up designer Esmé Sciaroni ("La Chimera"). Meanwhile, the Filmmakers of the Present section, dedicated to emerging directors showcasing their first or second feature films, will be judged by Nigerian filmmaker C.J. “Fiery” Obasi ("Juju Stories"), French-Palestinian-Algerian filmmaker and actor Lina Soualem ("Bye Bye Tiberias"), and Charles Tesson, former editor of Cahiers du cinéma and artistic director of Cannes' Critics Week.