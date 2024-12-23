Payal Kapadia: Representation of women in media is one dimensional

Mumbai, Dec 23 Filmmaker Payal Kapadia, whose film ‘All We Imagine as Light’ has been scooping critical acclaim, has shared her opinion on the representation of women in media.

The filmmaker said that the female representation in cinema and media is very one dimensional, and is often shaped by male gaze.

She said, “The representation of women in the media is so one-dimensional, often shaped by a male gaze. Even in something as simple as waxing ads, women are portrayed without hair, which speaks to the unrealistic standards set by society. In my film, we wanted to step away from that and just be ourselves, authentic and true to how we are in everyday life”.

She further mentioned, “It’s about whose gaze is at the center of the narrative. For instance, when you see Anu in the city, everything looks romantic and picturesque. But when it’s Prabha, it’s just normal, because the lens changes everything”.

Payal Kapadia boasts of a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film and the historic Golden Globe nominations for Best Director in Motion Picture, making her the first-ever Indian woman nominated in this category. The film also won Best Film Not in the English Language from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

The film, which stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, explores themes of individuality, female friendships, and struggles against the male gaze and patriarchy. It is a powerful reflection of contemporary Indian cinema.

This film is an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth from India. The film is being distributed in India by Spirit Media.

Earlier, Payal, who won the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for ‘All We Imagine As Light’, lauded Chhaya Kadam. She said that the actress brings her own lyricism to the dialogues and improvises what’s written on paper to make it more sharp and better. Chhaya Kadam is a phenomenal performer, and boasts of a diverse filmography that cuts across the audience.

