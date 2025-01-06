Payal Kapadia walks the red carpet in style at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

Washington [US], January 6 : As the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards kicked off the 2025 awards season, Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia stole the spotlight with her film, 'All We Imagine As Light,' which secured nominations in two major categories: Best Director for Kapadia and Best Motion Picture in a Non-English language.

Held at the iconic Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the Golden Globe Awards brought together a dazzling array of stars from both film and television.

The ceremony's host comedian Nikki Glaser, marked the official start of the year's prestigious awards season, with Hollywood's elite, including Angelina Jolie, Ariana Grande, and Colman Domingo, gracing the red carpet.

However, for India, the evening held special importance, as Payal Kapadia's film, 'All We Imagine As Light', earned global recognition with its Golden Globe nominations.

The film is in the running for Best Director, a category where Kapadia faces stiff competition from renowned filmmakers such as Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez), Sean Baker (Anora), and Edward Berger (Conclave).

The film also competes for Best Motion Picture in a Non-English language, alongside other critically acclaimed films like 'Emilia Perez', 'The Girl with the Needle', 'I'm Still Here', and 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig'.

On the red carpet, Payal Kapadia looked radiant in a customized black dress, her hair tied in a messy bun.

The filmmaker posed with pride as she represented India on one of Hollywood's biggest stages.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards are broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, while in India, the ceremony is available for live streaming via Lionsgate Play starting January 6 at 6:30 AM IST.

Presenters at this year's Golden Globes include a star-studded lineup of Hollywood royalty, such as Andrew Garfield, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot, among others.

The Golden Globe festivities also included a pre-event ceremony known as the Golden Gala, where two iconic awards were presented.

Viola Davis was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her outstanding contributions to the industry, while Ted Danson received the Carol Burnett Award for his remarkable career in television.

The gala was a star-studded affair, with attendees such as Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, and Carol Burnett.

