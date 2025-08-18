Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma to be the next guest on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 : Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma will feature in a new episode of Netflix's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

It will mark the Paytm founder's first-ever appearance on Kapil's show.

As per the promo of the next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, Vijay Shekhar Sharma is joined by Ritesh Agarwal (CEO of OYO Rooms), Aman Gupta (co-founder of BOAT) and Ghazal Alagh (Co-founder of MamaEarth).

In the promo, Vijay Shekhar Sharma recalled his engineering days, saying that he used to study from two books simultaneously while preparing for the engineering college entrance test.

"When I was giving the engineering college entrance test, I used to study from two books simultaneously," said Vijay Shekhar Sharma in the promo of Netflix.

The promo of the episode was aired at the end of the show's last week episode, which featured singers Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani, Shaan and Neeti.

The description of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show's upcoming episode at Netflix reads, "Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal, Ghazal Alagh and Aman Gupta spill the tea on the gutsy moves that made them startup superstars," signifying the arrival of Paytm founder's first-ever appearance on Kapil's comedy show.

The episode will be out on August 23.

Founded in 2010, Paytm, one of India's leading mobile payments and financial services platforms, continues to drive technology-led growth with an unwavering focus on empowering small merchants, expanding UPI innovation, and contributing to India's digital economy goals, as per the company's statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor