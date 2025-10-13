"Peace of mind, which I go for more than money," says Akshay Kumar at 'Pitch To Get Rich' launch event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 : Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared his thoughts on the importance of money and how peace of mind is more valuable to him during the launch of a fashion-focused entrepreneurial reality show, 'Pitch To Get Rich'.

He said at the event, "Everybody knows its importance. But the most important thing, more than money, is the peace of mind, which I go for more than money. Yes, I work hard. I work for money. But at the same time, if I have to compare, if I have to go for, I would go for peace of mind."

Akshay added, "Entrepreneurship is about courage, the courage to take risks, reinvent, and lead. 'Pitch to Get Rich' celebrates that spirit while championing the vision of Make in India, giving real opportunities to fashion creators who are ready to build India's next big global brand, taking India to the world."

The event was attended by Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora.

Karan Johar also shared his perspective on the fashion business. "Fashion is not just about glamour; it's a serious business. Pitch to Get Rich is where creativity meets commerce, and I'm thrilled to see how India's young designers pitch, hustle, and dream big."

Sanjay Nigam, Founder of the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) and the creative mind behind Pitch to Get Rich; Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharmatic Entertainment; and Sushant Sreeram, Head of SVOD Business and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), JioStar were also present at the event, according to a release.

The judging and investor panel features Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora, alongside leading entrepreneurs and industrialists, including Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak, Vinod Dugar, and Gautam Singhania.

'Pitch to Get Rich' will also feature special guest appearances by Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ronnie Screwvala, Diipa Khosla, and Shibani Dandekar, among others, who bring their unique perspectives and star power to the series.

Produced by Fashion Entrepreneur Fund and Dharmatic Entertainment, the JioHotstar Specials series is powered by Vimal Elaichi and is set to stream exclusively on JioHotstar from October 20.

