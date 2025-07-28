Peacemaker 2 trailer: John Cena's DC superhero struggles to "make peace" in parallel dimension

Los Angeles [US], July 28 : John Cena's Christopher Smith, aka the Peacemaker, is back! The trailer for the second season of the DC Studios series has been released, taking the beloved superhero into a realm with a parallel dimension.

On Saturday, DC Studios unveiled the much-awaited trailer at the San Diego Comic-Con.

'Peacemaker 2' trailer opens to show Christopher Smith battling with his past while being targeted by Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr - the head of the DC Universe company A.R.G.U.S., who wants to kill Peacemaker to avenge his son's death.

Surrounded by mounting troubles and rejection from Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt, Peacemaker finds a way to a new universe, a parallel dimension where he is shown as a hero and not an outcast.

Back in his real world, Rick Flag Sr attempts to close the portal in his revenge game with the protagonist. Amid the back-and-forth, Danielle Brooks' Leota tells Peacemaker, "No matter how great the grass is over there, you belong here with us."

"Making peace with yourself is harder than it looks," the makers wrote with the caption.

Speaking at the Comic-Con, James Gunn opened up about Cena's character in the second season.

"I really like TV shows where the characters don't just return every season and they're the same exact characters. I want to see growth. I want to see change and sometimes regression. And Peacemaker is a different guy this year. He's dealing with the demons he uncovered from the first season, and trying to deal with them, and the world is not accepting him the way he is. They aren't accepting him as a hero," he said, as quoted by Deadline.

The trailer launch saw John Cena dressed in full costume as Peacemaker, as he was joined by James Gunn and co-stars Jennifer Holland, Frank Grillo, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Sol Rodriguez.

Peacemaker 2 will be released on August 21, 2025, on HBO Max.

