Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron announces departure from band after 27 years

Los Angeles [US], July 7 : Drummer of Pearl Jam, Matt Cameron, has decided to leave the band.

In an Instagram post, he and the band announced Matt's departure, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLz2uxsudBU/?img_index=1

"After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam," Cameron wrote.

"Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It's been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

Cameron had first served as drummer for fellow legendary grunge band Soundgarden from 1986 until the band broke up in 1997 (and from 2010 until 2017 when the band reunited), joining Pearl Jam in 1998.

He's been the Drummer on all of Pearl Jam's records since Binaural in 2000. Cameron is a two-time inductee in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for his work with both bands.

In a statement, Pearl Jam called Cameron "one of our first musical heroes," citing his work with Soundgarden as well as with grunge band Skin Yard. Pearl Jam didn't include any details about a potential replacement.

"Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer," Pearl Jam said in a statement.

"He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor