'Peddi' first song out: Ram Charan aces impressive hook step in AR Rahman musical 'Chikiri Chikiri'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 7 : The first song from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Peddi' is finally out, building up on the growing buzz around the film.

Titled 'Chikiri Chikiri', the song was unveiled on Friday, a day after Ram Charan put out a poster and a teaser video.

With AR Rahman's magical music combined with Ram Charan's effortless moves, the song has already struck a chord with fans, with many hailing the melodious track. Also, the stunning visuals accentuate the song even more, offering a glimpse of what 'Peddi' has to offer.

https://youtu.be/l2vB4qovRoE?si=I4RgBzX4KVCny1lV

In the video, Ram Charan could be seen acing the impressive hook step, which he earlier teased on Thursday. Looking stylish as ever with his long hair, dance moves, and bearded look, Ram has already had fans hooked to the foot-tapping number.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, 'Peddi' is touted to be a rustic emotional drama, marking one of Ram Charan's most intense roles to date. Ever since its announcement, the film has already built strong anticipation due to its scale, cast, and Rahman's musical involvement.

Earlier, the first look posters of Janhvi Kapoor was unveiled, introducing her as "Achiyyamma." The first poster shows Janhvi's close-up profile, with the actress dressed in a simple saree. It is followed by the second poster, showing Achiyyamma standing atop a jeep and greeting the crowd. The posters, which appear to be set in a public place, showcase the character's confident and fearless personality.

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

"#Peddi's love with a firebrand attitude. #Achiyyamma," Janhvi wrote, along with the poster.

Earlier this year, a teaser titled Peddi First Shot was released on Ram Navami. It featured Ram Charan in a rugged avatar, walking into a dusty field, lighting a beedi, and delivering the line: "I have only one life to live, and I want to make the most of it."

Besides Ram and Janhvi, 'Peddi' also features Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the film is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026.

