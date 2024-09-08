Pedro Almodovar's 'The Room Next Door' wins Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

Washington [US], September 8 : Pedro Almodovar's English-language debut, 'The Room Next Door,' has been awarded the coveted Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, marking a significant milestone in the renowned Spanish director's illustrious career.

The film, which delves into profound themes of euthanasia and climate change, was met with a remarkable 18-minute standing ovation at its premiere earlier this week, according to Variety.

At 74, Almodovar, known for his impactful Spanish-language films and a previous Oscar win for 'All About My Mother,' has ventured into English with a film that explores complex questions of life, death, and friendship.

In his acceptance speech, delivered in Spanish, Almodovar asserted that euthanasia should not be constrained by political or religious barriers.

"I believe that saying goodbye to this world cleanly and with dignity is a fundamental right of every human being," he stated while accepting the award, as per Variety.

He also expressed his gratitude to his lead actresses, Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, emphasising that the award belonged to them for their powerful performances.

While 'The Room Next Door' was a frontrunner for the top prize, the Silver Lion for Best Director went to Italian filmmaker Maura Delpero for 'Vermiglio,' a contemplative drama set in the Italian Alps during World War II, according to Variety.

This unexpected recognition highlights Delpero's distinct storytelling in a film that contrasts sharply with the high-profile competition.

In the acting categories, Nicole Kidman claimed the Best Actress award for her provocative role in 'Babygirl,' where she portrays a CEO entangled in a risky affair with a young intern.

Kidman, who was present at the festival, did not attend the awards ceremony following the sudden death of her mother.

French actor Vincent Lindon received the Best Actor accolade for his role in 'The Quiet Son,' a film that addresses the impact of extreme-right radicalism on a family.

The Best Director award was given to American Brady Corbet for his ambitious film 'The Brutalist,' a 3.5-hour epic shot on 70mm celluloid about a Hungarian Holocaust survivor rebuilding his life in the US, according to Variety.

The Best Screenplay award went to Murilo Hauser and Heitor Lorega for 'I'm Still Here,' a gripping narrative about Brazil's military dictatorship.

The Special Jury Prize was awarded to Dea Kulumbegashvili's 'April,' an emotional drama focusing on the topic of abortion.

Notably, several high-profile films, including Todd Phillips's 'Joker: Folie a Deux,' Luca Guadagnino's 'Queer,' and Pablo Larrain's 'Maria,' did not secure any awards despite positive critical reception, according to Variety.

The Venice Film Festival, which is a significant marker for the upcoming awards season, concluded with French actress Isabelle Huppert leading the jury that evaluated this year's entries.

