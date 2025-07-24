Pedro Pascal didn't like how he looked without a beard in 'Wonder Woman'

Washington DC [US], July 24 : Pedro Pascal revealed that he prefers to keep facial hair for his acting roles and there's a personal reason behind it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor recently shared his thoughts during a conversation with 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' co-star Vanessa Kirby in LADbible's Agree to Disagree video series. When asked whether moustaches are sexier than beards, Pascal used the moment to reflect on his own on-screen appearance.

"I grow such shit facial hair, but if I were to shave it all off... I really look very [awful]. Strongly disagree with a clean-shaven me," said Pascal.

"In Wonder Woman 1984, I was so appalled by the way I look. I loved the movie, but I was so appalled by the way that I looked that I never have gone back unless it were completely necessary," he added.

Pascal played the villain Maxwell Lord in the 2020 DC film directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot. The clean-shaven role left such an impact on him that he has since avoided the look whenever possible.

"If producers and director Matt Shakman asked me to be clean shave for Fantastic Four and insisted, then I would've done it," Pascal said. "But it was a very collaborative creation for all of our looks in the movie," he added.

Set in a retro-style 1960s universe, The Fantastic Four also stars Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn. The story follows the team as they protect Earth from Galactus and the Silver Surfer, while trying to stay strong as a family. The film is set to release on July 24.

