Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal tease intense dynamics in 'Gladiator II'

Washington [US], July 2 : As anticipation builds for Ridley Scott's sequel, 'Gladiator II', stars Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal are offering insights into their roles and the dynamic between them on set.

Pascal has shared his admiration for Mescal's physical transformation and prowess in the upcoming epic, as per an interview obtained by Deadline.

Pascal humorously referred to Mescal as "Brick Wall Paul," a nickname earned through Mescal's rigorous physical training regimen for his role as Lucius.

Pascal expressed awe at Mescal's strength, quipping, "He got so strong. I would rather be thrown from a building than have to fight him again."

Acknowledging the demanding nature of the film's action sequences, Pascal highlighted Mescal's dedication and talent as pivotal factors in shaping the film's intensity.

"Outside of Ridley being a total genius, Paul is a big reason as to why I would put my poor body through that experience," Pascal added, underscoring Mescal's contribution to the film's authenticity and physicality.

Mescal, known for his breakout role in 'Normal People', delved into the psychological impact of his physical transformation, emphasising the transformative effect of rigorous training on his mindset and performance, according to Deadline.

"I just wanted to be big and strong and look like somebody who can cause a bit of damage when shit hits the fan," Mescal explained.

He described how the physical changes translated into a deeper sense of confidence and presence, crucial for portraying his character in 'Gladiator II'.

The sequel, set years after the events of the original 'Gladiator' (2000), sees Mescal stepping into the role of Lucius, previously portrayed by Spencer Treat Clark.

Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), navigates a complex narrative woven with legacy and vengeance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor