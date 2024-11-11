Pedro Pascal shares his working experience with Ridley Scott in 'Gladiator II', says "completely dazzled"

Washington [US], November 11 : For actor Pedro Pascal it is like a dream come true to work with the director Ridley Scott in 'Gladiator II'.

"For most of my life, I have only experienced his work as a spectator eyes wide open and completely dazzled," he said in a statement shared in a press note.

He added that being part of Ridley Scott's directorial film was beyond his imagination and he never expected this to happen, "To be part of one of his movies is something I didn't expect to happen. You have to pay attention to the where and why of his allegiances. Because he is leading the Roman army, you'll think he's a villain. But Acacius loves Lucilla, a beloved character from the first movie. So, then he's a good guy. And the movie plays those tricks on us continually."

While talking about his favourite character in the film, he called Lucilla his favourite character in the film, "She is the most complex and she's always the smartest person in the room. She has had to navigate her existence in a world of men to survive. I think the savviest thing Acacius has ever done is to protect her. He's a soldier, not a politician. He serves Lucilla first, Rome second, and himself third."

'Gladiator II' is an upcoming epic historical action film directed and co-produced by Ridley Scott. It is a sequel to Gladiator (2000), the film was written by David Scarpa. It stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington. Nielsen and Derek Jacobi reprise their roles from the first film.

The film releases in cinemas in India on November 15 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

