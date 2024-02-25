Pedro Pascal wins Male Actor in a Drama Series for 'The Last Of Us' at SAG Awards 2024

Los Angeles [US], February 25 : Pedro Pascal won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by male actor in a drama series 'The Last of Us' at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, reported People.

'Succession''s Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen, as well as 'The Morning Show''s Billy Crudup were in the other SAG Award nominees for male actor , reported People.

After being selected the winner, Pascal, 48, walked the stage to accept the award and began his emotional address by acknowledging he'd indulged in ways he wouldn't have if he'd anticipated winning.

"This is wrong, for a number of reasons. I'm a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk," he said. "And thank you, HBO for ... geez Louise, I'm making a fool of myself. But thank you so much for this!"

After calling the award "an incredible honor," Pascal thanked several colleagues and his family, through tears, before ending his speech candidly with, "I'm going to have a panic attack and I'm going to leave."

Pascal stars in 'The Last of Us' as Joel, the stand-in father figure on a mission to deliver 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) into the hands of scientists in hopes she can save a post-apocalyptic world. The two stars formed a close friendship off screen. "I couldn't have asked for a more anchoring, generous, thoughtful teenager. And I don't mean to say that in a patronizing way," Pascal said during a Variety's Actors on Actors chat with 'Beef' star Steven Yeun.

He continued, "I relied on Bella for so much of the experience. We were both scared and shy about that, but Bella just inspired me to be mature about it."

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, reported People.

