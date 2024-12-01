'Peelings' song from Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa 2' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : The makers of 'Pushpa 2' are leaving no stone unturned to create excitement among fans regarding the film.

On Sunday, they unveiled the 'Peelings' track from the movie, which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Javed Ali and Madhubanti Bagchi have lent their voices to the song. Raqueeb Alam penned the lyrics. Malayalam part is sung by Aparna Harikumar, Indu Sanath, Gayathry Rajeev Malayalam and Malayalam Lyrics were written by Siju Thuravoor.

Sharing the link on Instagram, the makers wrote, "It's time for the Mass Blockbuster Song to energize your playlist #Peelings song out now A Rockstar @thisisdsp mass feast #Pushpa2TheRule GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON DECEMBER 5th. #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th."

Recently, Rashmika took to her Instagram Stories to share her five-year journey with the Pushpa franchise and expressed the bittersweet feelings she experienced on her "last day" of filming.

In her long note, Rashmika revealed the busy day she had before heading to the sets for her final shoot. She also shared about the whirlwind schedule that included a flight to Chennai for an event, followed by a return to Hyderabad late at night. Despite only having a few hours of sleep, Rashmika pushed through exhaustion and arrived on set for the final day of shooting.

"Dear diary, 25th Nov This day for me was so overwhelmingly.. I just still don't know how to react on it.. ok I'll explain 24th evening after an entire day of shoot we took a flight to Chennai and we had such a lovely event in Chennai Flew back the same night back to Hyderabad Went home slept for about 4 or 5 hours.. woke up rushed to shoot for my last day of Pushpa :(( We shot a crazy amazing song (you'll all get to know about this very very soon) My whole day till late went in shoot.. and I knew it was my last day but somehow it didn't feel like the last day you know.. like hmm I don't know how to say Out of the 7/8 years Last 5 years being on this set almost made this set my home in the industry and finally it was my last day..," read a part of her note.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and it also features Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The film will be released on 5th December 2024.

