‘Pehla Ishq’ from Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa-starrer ‘Ruslaan’ captures essence of first love

Mumbai, April 1 The second song, titled ‘Pehla Ishq’, from the upcoming Aayush Sharma-starrer action-thriller ‘Ruslaan’, has been released and it presents the essence of falling in love for the first time.

The song, composed by Rajat Nagpal, features an upbeat melody and evocative lyrics penned by Rana Sotal.

The track has been crooned by Rito Riba, and transports the listeners into the world of romance and love.

Talking about the song, Aayush said: “I believe the audience will be hooked by such a fun and romantic song. The lyrics have deep meaning. It has a certain vibe and that I think will resonate with listeners. Falling in love for the first time is an emotion that’s unlike any other and this song captures it beautifully.”

Actress Sushrii Mishraa said: “Being part of ‘Ruslaan’ is a dream come true for me. ‘Pehla Ishq’ is my first romantic number that I ever shot for and that’s why it’s special to me. I have grown up seeing love songs on the big screen and now that I am a part of it, I feel thrilled.”

Rito Riba added: “Collaborating on ‘Pehla Ishq’ for ‘Ruslaan’ has been a wonderful experience. The song’s melody and lyrics resonate with the essence of first love, and I’m honoured to be part of such a memorable project.”

‘Ruslaan’ also stars Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade, and is directed by Karan L Butani.

The song is out now on Saregama Music’s YouTube Channel.

The film, produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts, is set to release on April 26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor