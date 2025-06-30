"Pehle Aap": Pankaj Tripathi, Aditi Rao Hydari bring Luchnowi 'tehzeeb' to life on 'Parivarik ManuRanjan' set

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 : As actors Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari continue filming their upcoming movie 'Parivarik ManuRanjan' in Lucknow, they are not just braving the city's heat but also enjoying its famous "tehzeeb" (culture of politeness).

A short behind-the-scenes clip posted on Instagram shows the two sharing a plate of mangoes in a playful exchange rooted in traditional Lucknowi manners.

In the video, the two actors can be seen politely insisting "Pehle aap" (you first) before taking a bite. Set against the backdrop of the ongoing shoot, the video offers a simple yet charming glimpse into the camaraderie on set.

The caption of the video reads, "Garmi ka mausam ho ya Lucknow ki tehzeeb... yahaan sab kuch meetha hai Muskuraiye, aap Parivarik ManuRanjan ke parivaar ke saath Lucknow mein hain."

This is the first time Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari are working together. The film also marks the beginning of a new partnership between Bhanushali Studios Limited and AAZ Films.

Parivarik ManuRanjan is being directed by Varun V. Sharma and written by Brijendra Kala and Sharma. The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra, with creative production by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The release date of the film has not been shared yet.

