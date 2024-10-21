‘Pehle Bhi Main’ hitmaker Vishal Mishra to perform for first time in the UK next month

Mumbai, Oct 21 Music composer-singer-lyricist Vishal Mishra, who last delivered the chartbuster song ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ from ‘Animal’, is set to perform at a concert in London, UK next month.

This marks his first ever concert in the UK. He will perform at the iconic Ovo Arena on November 24. The announcement poster has already piqued the interest of the audience who are excited to witness the event.

Talking about the performance, Vishal Mishra shared, "This is my first-ever concert in London, and it holds a special place in my heart. While I have performed in many cities & countries, have been fortunate to receive a lot of love for my songs, London has always been at the top of my wish list”.

He further mentioned, “This event is a milestone of sorts and an incredible opportunity to connect with my amazing UK audience. Music is not just my profession but my reason for being, and I look forward to celebrating music with my people and love there”.

Vishal is known for Bollywoodchartbuster including 'Kaise Hua’, ‘Pehle Bhi Main’, ‘Naacho Naacho’, ‘Khoobsurat’, ‘Pehla Pyaar’ and other soul-stirring melodies.

The live concert is organised by Rock On Music Ltd, headed by Vijay Bhola, for the Indian diaspora and Bollywood music lovers in the UK.

The live concert promises to be a celebration of music and will be a perfect way for the audience to unwind and connect with fellow music lovers. Tickets are available at AXS website.

Earlier this year, Vishal had released his track titled ‘Roya Jab Tu’ from the film ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’. The composer described the song as a soulful companion that heals sorrows. The song spoke about the challenges faced by Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s characters in their relationship, alongside the latter’s struggles in her cricketing career.

