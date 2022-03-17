'Penny' poster from 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' released, song out on March 20

Mumbai, March 17 The makers of the Telugu star Mahesh Babu's highly anticipated film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', are set to release the second single 'Penny' from the film on March 20.

The announcement poster presenting Mahesh Babu in a dashing avatar was released on Thursday.

The soundtrack created by Thaman S.S. looks to charm the audience as the first single 'Kalaavathi' has set new benchmarks in terms of record views. The enchanting melody has already crossed 90 million views and it is set to cross the 100-million-mark soon.

The film, which is currently being shot in Hyderabad, has entered the final stage of production. It stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

The cinematography for the film is being handled by R Madhi, while Marthand K Venkatesh serves as the editor and AS Prakash takes care of the art department.

The film which also stars Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju is scheduled for release on May 12.

