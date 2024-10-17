"People are more disciplined down South": Neena Gupta on working in Malayalam series '1000 Babies'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : Veteran actor Neena Gupta will be seen in a Malayalam series '1000 Babies'.

Sharing her experience working down South, Neena told ANI, "In the South, I have acted in Telugu and Malayalam languages. '1000 Babies' is my third project in Malayalam. There's a big difference (between Hindi and South Indian cinemas). I think people (down South) are more disciplined. They come to sets on time...Also, people there don't work in shifts...they don't even crib about it. They all work together."

Actor Rahman agreed with Neena Gupta and added, "Everybody is treated equally. We don't differentiate...Of course, we do have our caravans, but otherwise on the set, even if it's the food, everybody has the same food. I prefer it also that way."

Directed by Najeem Koya, '1000 Babies' is about an investigation of a mass infanticide incident. It shows Neena in a unique avatar. The series has a dark and intense narrative.

While talking about her show, Neena shared that she was sceptical before saying yes to the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Malayalam (@disneyplushotstarmalayalam)

"After listening to the story, I was shocked and impressed as well. However, I was a little doubtful about doing the project as my role was extremely different. I have never done it before. And I was a little worried about it. (I took my time and the next day I said, yes, I am doing it)," she shared.

'1000 Babies' will be released on Diney+ Hotstar on October 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor