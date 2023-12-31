People at different places in India gear up to welcome 2024

New Delhi [India], December 31 : Everyone is getting ready for a bright New Year full of goals and dreams as 2024 draws near. Joyful festivities and the chance to reconnect with loved ones are what the approaching New Year's Eve celebrations offer. As we start a new chapter of potential, it's a time for lavish celebrations and introspection that sets the stage for memorable times with loved ones.

Let us take a look at the many ways that people in different parts of India are gearing up to welcome 2024.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, North and South Block illuminated with colourful lights and decorated beautifully on New Year's Eve.

A large number of people gathered at Mall Road in Shimla to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Here is an amazing drone visuals of Winter Carnival and New Year celebrations from Kullu.

Devotees can be seen arriving at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra, in large numbers, on the last day of the year 2023.

Chennai International Airport lit up and decorated on New Year's Eve.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu participated in the New Year's Eve celebration at Mall Road, Shimla.

Security tightened in the wake of New Year celebrations in Thane. Vehicles are being checked by the police.

Greater Chennai Corporation Headquarters was illuminated with colourful lights and decorated beautifully on New Year's Eve.

People can be seen dancing and singing as they celebrate New Year's Eve at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Gulmarg is all decked up, brimming with people ahead of the New Year celebration.

People can be seen enjoying at the Connaught Place and all ready to welcome the New Year. A visitor told ANI, "I am here with family and we are enjoying a lot here."

New Year's Eve celebrations are underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg.

People can be seen dancing and enjoying the music in Chandigarh.

New Year's Eve celebrations are underway in Haryana's Gurugram.

Surely, people are all set to welcome the New Year with full enthusiasm and excitement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor