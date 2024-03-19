"People have defamed Bhojpuri": Neha Singh Rathore on Bhojpuri Bachao Andolan

New Delhi [India], March 19 : Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore has started 'Bhojpuri Bachao Andolan' to make Bhojpuri clean and prosperous.

Talking to ANI, she said, "I started Bhojpuri Bachao Andolan 3-4 years ago. These days, vulgar Bhojpuri songs are played. So, I have started this movement against it."

She added, "Under Bhojpuri Bachao Andolan, I am writing songs that were sung by my Mummy, Nani and Dadi. To make Bhojpuri prosperous, I am writing clean songs. So, I am working towards it."

"Secondly, these days, vulgar Bhojpuri songs are played. That's why I started this Andolan. I know that I am alone in this movement and have asked people to join it, but they don't want to join because they want to do a duet song with other people or because the audience will not view the videos if they do not sing vulgar songs. So, I fight against those people who are sitting in Parliament by singing songs like 'Lahanga Utha Deb Remote Se' and 'Fatafat Khol Ke Dekhav', she said.

She further shared, "When such people are given tickets, my questions get sharper. The BJP has given a ticket to Pawan Singh from Asansol. So, I think the BJP is promoting such singers and honouring people who insult language by giving them tickets. This is my fight."

"People have defamed Bhojpuri. Parliament will not be turned into an orchestra or DJ. It is a respectable place. It is not a stage show," she concluded.

Neha enjoys a huge fan base on Instagram and Facebook. Currently, she boasts the support of many Instagram followers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor