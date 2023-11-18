"People like him bring a bad name...": Trisha Krishnan slams Mansoor Ali Khan for his derogatory remark

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 : Actor Trisha Krishnan on Saturday reacted to co-star 'Leo' Mansoor Ali Khan's derogatory remark about her.

Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan were recently seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film 'Leo'. Both didn't share screen space, they portrayed prominent roles in the film.

Recently, a video of Mansoor Ali Khan from one of his interviews surfaced on social media, where he was making some highly inappropriate comments about the actor.

In response to that video, Trisha took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

https://twitter.com/trishtrashers/status/1725899644255781075?

Reportedly, in the video, Mansoor said in his regional language. "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule."

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Leo' also featured Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja.

'Leo' marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.

