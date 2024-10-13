"People lost a good leader": Actor Raza Murad remembers Baba Siddique

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 : The murder of Baba Siddique, a prominent leader within Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and former Maharashtra minister, has sent shockwaves through the political landscape.

Siddique was shot multiple times near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra, ultimately succumbing to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night.

In the wake of this tragic event, actor Raza Murad expressed his deep sorrow, stating, "People lost a good leader and I lost one of my good friends... He was a very good man, and this is a very sad incident."

Murad emphasized the need for a thorough investigation, questioning the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"Strict investigation should be done in this matter... This should have not happened; where were the security officials when this incident happened? He was given Y security and still, he was shot dead," he said.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has registered a case at the Nirmal Nagar Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act.

The police confirmed that two suspects have been arrested, Gurmail Singh, a resident of Haryana, and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, both of whom were in Mumbai at the time of the incident.

According to police reports, Siddique was targeted with a total of six shots, three of which struck him.

Authorities have also identified a third suspect, who is expected to be apprehended shortly.

In response to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that Baba Siddique would be cremated with full state honors, underscoring the significant impact of his life and work in the region.

