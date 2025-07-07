'People Should Be Happy, Not Jealous': Sharad Kelkar Opens Up About Being Highest Paid Actor in 'Tum Se Tum Tak'

Sharad Kelkar has been working in the entertainment industry, both on TV and in films, for more than a decade now. He is known for his work in serials like 'Saat Phere Saloni ka Safar', Agent Raghav, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and much more. Talking about films, he has been part of Tanhaji, Har Har Mahadev. He is most known for his work in the 2020 release film Laxmii. Sharad will be back to television with 'Tum se tum tak along side Niharika Chouksey in the lead, with the show scheduled to premiere on July 7. In the cast Sharad is one of the highest paid actor to which many question for charging high amount.

While talking to IANS Sharad clarified himself saying, "Yes, I charge for it. What's wrong with that? If someone is earning well, people should be happy-not jealous. It's a sign of achievement. If an actor returns to television, it's because they have value. No one's calling you back just for nostalgia-you have to bring something to the table."

While talking about the upcoming daily soap Sharad said, to be a part of Tum Se Tum Tak, stating that he found the story of the show to be 'extremely compelling.' He shared that the project was first offered to him in January and was scheduled to begin filming in February, but he had to decline as he was already shooting for another series at the time. Later makers approached him again in March. When he asked about the story of the serial, he was intrigued, particularly by the format, which, as the promo suggests, revolves around 'two different worlds colliding.'

Story revolves around an unconventional love story between Anu (Niharika), a kind 19-year-old, and Aryavardhan (Sharad), a 46-year-old business tycoon, and how they overcome struggles to prove that love transcends age and boundaries.