"People shouldn't associate Ram Mandir with politics": Subhash Ghai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 : Director Subash Ghai, who has been invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, said that he would be honoured to witness it.

Recently, his television show, 'Jaanaki' clocked 100 episodes leading to a grand celebration at Whistling Woods International.

While celebrating this milestone of completing 100 episodes Subash also talked about being invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

He said, "Shri Ram Mandir is an important cultural symbol that represents India. It is the identity of Bharat. People shouldn't associate the same with politics as the Shri Ram Mandir represents the faith of millions of devotees worldwide. The grand opening ceremony has filled the chest of 140 million Indians with pride. I am honoured to witness Pran Prathishtha, a historic day in Bharatiya Civilization"

Ghai celebrated this milestone with the cast and crew as the show hit 100 episodes.

This daily drama is a steadfast celebration of today's women's unyielding spirit, igniting a movement to challenge conventions and empower women to decide for themselves and fight misogyny.

The show reflects the experiences of countless Indian women, highlighting their struggles, triumphs, and battles.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) media-in-charge Sharad Sharma shared glimpses of the Ram Lalla idol, which was placed inside the sanctum-sanctoram of the temple on Thursday.

The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Thursday. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Arun Yogiraj, a famed sculptor from Karnataka. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

