“People Still Talk About Style, and 3 Idiots": Sharman Joshi On Completing 25 Years In Industry

As Sharman Joshi completes 25 remarkable years in the entertainment industry, the actor looks back with gratitude at a journey shaped by theatre, meaningful cinema, and performances that have stood the test of time. From his early days on stage to his first big break with Style, and eventually becoming a part of one of Indian cinema’s most iconic films, 3 Idiots which marks 16 years today Sharman’s career is a testament to passion, perseverance, and authenticity.

Reflecting on his journey, Sharman Joshi shares: “It’s been almost 25 years since my first breakthrough. As you know, I don’t come from a film background I come from theatre. Early on, I had three options in mind: becoming an actor, a lawyer, or a businessman, but I chose to take the leap into this world. My first appearance was a cameo in Godmother, and then Style happened quite unexpectedly. We were all newcomers, incredibly excited, and that energy was truly irreplaceable. I still love that film, and it means so much to me that people continue to remember and talk about it even today.

Whenever I meet people, they naturally mention 3 Idiots, but they also fondly bring up Style, and that really makes me happy. In fact, Rajkumar Hirani sir had noticed me in Style, and later, when 3 Idiots came along, he told me that he had always intended to work with me someday which eventually led to that opportunity. Today, as 3 Idiots completes 16 years, I feel immense gratitude. Every time I think about it, it brings a smile to my face. The appreciation I received for my role as Raju Rastogi is something I deeply cherish, and I carry so many fond memories from that film especially the interview scene, which was incredibly emotional to shoot.

When we were making 3 Idiots, none of us imagined it would become such a phenomenal and timeless film that continues to be loved even today. I’m truly grateful to God for being so kind to me over these 25 years and for all the opportunities I’ve received. It’s hard to believe it’s been a quarter of a century since I entered the film industry. Theatre has always been an integral part of my journey as well, and I continue to pursue it with the same passion. I recently completed 100 shows of Raju Raja Ram Aur Main and am currently planning an English play Good Bye Kiss and Dear Sundari in January.