People throng Guwahati markets to buy banana plants, bamboo sticks, diyas amid subdued Diwali celebrations

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 20 : At a time when Diwali lights have started flickering gently across homes and neighbourhoods of Assam, people of Guwahati have thronged to the markets to buy banana plants, bamboo sticks, diyas, and firecrackers.

Banana plants, which are considered auspicious, holds major significance during Diwali as diyas are kept on the plants across the households in Assam.

The practice has been traditionally followed for several years across the state. In view of the festivities, vendors have already set up temporary stands to sell banana plants at various locations in Guwahati, including Ganeshguri and Panbazar.

The plants are being sold for prices between Rs 150-200 each. On the other hand, people also purchased diyas and firecrackers from the market to celebrate Diwali.

Even though the people of Assam have started takin part in the festivities, the marketplaces have mostly witnessed a modes turnout of shoppers. The celebrations remain warm yet restrained, as the state continues to mourn the untimely demise of their cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

One of the customers spoke how the crowd in the market is considerably lesser than last year. "I will take part in the puja rituals and burst firecrackers with my son," he told ANI.

Another local also opened up about Diwali celebrations in Assam.

"The festival is being celebrated but there is a sense of sadness due to the recent tragic incident. Additionally, the high cost of living has made the usual festive spending and enjoyment less feasible. I have bought clothes, groceries, and decorative items, but chosen not to buy fireworks. The usual joy and enthusiasm, especially among children, seem to be missing this year," Pawan Kumar said.

This comes at a time when the several Diwali and Kali Puja festival puja organisers have decided to dedicate this year's Kali Puja and Diwali to noted singer Zubeen Garg who drowned in Singapore on September 19, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival.

His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later taken to Guwahati on September 21 by flight.

The state's celebrations this year reflect both the festive spirit and the deep respect and love for Zubeen Garg, whose music and legacy continue to resonate with people across Assam.

