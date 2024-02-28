"People used to feel fortunate to have him in their cast": Prem Chopra on Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 : Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been a part of the Indian film industry for more than six decades now.

Chopra's way of playing the 'Bad Guy' in Hindi films like 'Upkaar', 'Do Raaste', 'Dostana', to name a few, was widely appreciated by the audience.

Throughout his career, Chopra worked with superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna.

In a recent interview with ANI, Chopra showered love on megastar Big B and called him a "global star."

Chopra said," He is a superduper star even now. In everything. He is a global actor. Global actor, global personality. He's a very hard-working actor. He used to come prepared on the set. But he would not imitate somebody. He would do his own work. And he... succeeded in doing his work. People used to feel very fortunate to have him in their cast."

Chopra and Big B worked in films like 'Mard', 'Naseeb', 'Bunty aur Babli', 'Andha Kanoon', 'Dostana', and others. Prem Chopra has carved a niche for himself with his iconic dialogue "Prem naam hai mera... Prem Chopra" from the actor Rishi Kapoor's debut film. 'Bobby' is what got him stardom.

In his career spanning nearly six decades, he worked in more than 400 films. Films such as 'Upkaar', ' Purab Aur Pashchim', 'Do Raaste', and

'Phool Bane Angaarey' among others.

He was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Animal' which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

