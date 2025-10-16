"People wanted to grab that territory": Parikshit on how father Balraj Sahni's home was "taken over" after his death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : For actor Parikshit Sahni, there's one place that will always feel like "home" to him, and that is his father, legendary actor Balraj Sahni's house, which he built with love and dreams in every brick. But what hurts him today is seeing that same house, once built with his father's hopes, claimed by others.

The actor recently opened up about his father's house and described how "some people have tried to take it over." He also recalled how his father had personally designed every corner of it, thinking of his family's future.

"There's a road called Balraj Sahni Lane. And there is a house there. That house was built with great love by my father. I remember when the brickwork was being done, he took me there. He took me to the terrace and showed me. I used to paint, and he said, 'This is for your photography and your painting. This room, this room is for your bedroom.' He built it with a lot of love. And one of the things that I'm very unhappy and sad about is the condition that it is in and that some people have tried to take it over," Parikshit told ANI.

Parikshit went on to share how every day there's a "wrench in the heart" when he passes by that road, especially since it now bears "a board with somebody else's name on it."

"And there's a board with somebody else's name on it. You know, once he died, people wanted to grab that territory. I pass by that every day. And every day there's a wrench in the heart, you know... I remember a lot of things when I pass that house because there were two or three rooms made precisely by Dad for me. He wanted us to live there," he added.

"And when my wife was pregnant, he was the happiest man. He kept telling everybody, 'I am going to be a grandfather. My children stayed in this house. It will happen. It will happen.' He made it with a lot of love. A lot of love. He had a separate room for my sister, Shabnam. He had a separate room for himself. Two rooms for me. And it's very sad when I see it now," Parikshit further added.

Parikshit, who followed in his father's footsteps, chose exciting and challenging roles throughout his own film career. He first worked with Raj Kapoor as an assistant on the film Mera Naam Joker. The actor has starred in Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster films Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, and PK.

