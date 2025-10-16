"People will have opinions": 'Stranger Things' creators tease "nerve-racking" series finale

Los Angeles [US], October 16 : 'Stranger Things' creators Matt and Ross Duffer have teased an epic conclusion to the Netflix saga ahead of the show's finale premiere.

Speaking to Variety, the Duffers recalled being "burned out" after Season 2, when they were asked for a "mythology that could sustain multiple seasons."

"Once we got into 4, you're fully building out the endgame of it," Ross Duffer said.

Noting that the lead characters will return to Hawkins at the beginning of Season 5, the creators stated that the season will feature an 18-month time jump from the previous season finale.

The Duffers teased that the finale might answer all the biggest questions about the "Upside Down."

"Everything was on the table when we first started. We had the names of every character on a whiteboard, and it was like anything is possible for any of these characters. They could live or die. They could end up together or not together," the writers shared.

Adding more to it, Ross Duffer said, "We knew roughly what the end scene was for years it wasn't something we had a strain to come up with. There were elements of it that were discussed for weeks, but the core idea of the ending had been with us for a really long time. Anyway, we're really happy with the way it ended. It's nerve-racking to put it out. I'm sure people will have opinions!"

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Duffers dived into the creation of the lead antagonist, aka 'Vecna', calling him the "One to Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven."

"We wanted to create a sentient horror villain in the vein of Freddy Krueger or Pinhead - the horror villains who scared us the most when we were growing up. And it was just like a light bulb went off," they said.

Netflix has announced that 'Stranger Things Season 5' will be released in three unmissable drops. Volume 1, consisting of four episodes, will premiere on November 26, 2025. Volume 2, with three episodes, will drop on Christmas Day, followed by a standalone final episode on New Year's Eve, concluding the beloved series that began in 2016.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor