Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell to play lead roles in 'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'Hedge Knight'

Washington [US], April 6 : Actors Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell have been cast as the leads in the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series 'Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight', as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The description of the project reads,"A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros ... a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Claffey), and his diminutive squire, Egg (Ansell). Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

The project is written by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker. They are also the executive producers including Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris and Sarah Bradshaw.

Earlier, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav gave an update on the next 'Game of Thrones' spinoff series, 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'.

"Creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin is in preproduction for the new spinoff, 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms', which will premiere in late 2025 on Max," Zaslav said.

'The Hedge Knight' is based on Martin's popular trilogy of Dunk and Egg novellas, which tell the story of "Dunk" (the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, Ser Duncan the Tall) and "Egg" (the future king Aegon V Targaryen) as they wander Westeros, having adventures roughly 100 years before the events of the novels.

'The Hedge Knight' is expected to air sometime in 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

