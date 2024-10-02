Peter Dinklage, Himesh Patel join as voice cast for ‘The Mysterious Affair at Styles’ adaptation

Los Angeles, Oct 2 Peter Dinklage, Jessica Gunning and Himesh Patel will be lending their voice for an adaptation of Agatha Christie‘s debut novel “The Mysterious Affair at Styles” for the audiobook and podcast service Audible.

Dinklage will portray Christie’s famous detective Poirot alongside Patel as his companion, Captain Hastings.

“Baby Reindeer” breakout Gunning is voicing antagonist Evie Howard and “Succession’s” Harriet Walter is taking on the woman at the center of the mystery, Emily Inglethorp.

As per variety.com, other cast members include Rob Delaney as Alfred Inglethorp, Phil Dunster as John Cavendish, Patsy Ferran as Mary Cavendish, John Bradley as Lawrence Cavendish and Vivian Oparah as Cynthia Murdoch.

According to its official description, “The Mysterious Affair at Styles” follows an “injured and traumatised Captain Hastings, who has been invited to a large country estate to recover after serving in World War I.”

“With tensions tearing the family apart, what seems like a perfect haven soon turns into a nightmare, as the matriarch of the family Emily Inglethorp (Walter) dies suddenly one night, with her family swiftly realising her death was no accident. With a full ensemble of characters with motives for the murder, nobody is above suspicion.”

“As Hastings is desperate to solve the mystery and protect the family from fervent media speculation, he knows there is only one man who can help. With his impeccable suit and exceptional insight, Hastings calls on the brilliant detective he once knew — Hercule Poirot (Dinklage).”

“The Mysterious Affair at Styles” will release globally on Audible November 14, and is part of a new production deal between the platform and Agatha Christie Limited.

Aurelie de Troyer, head of regional content Europe at Audible, said in a statement: “Working in close collaboration with Agatha Christie Limited, we are excited to bring this iconic mystery to life with cinematic audio quality and an all-star cast, led by the extraordinary Peter Dinklage.”

Added James Prichard, CEO and chairman of Agatha Christie Limited: “The combination of an extraordinary cast, music by Johnny Flynn and the use of ground-breaking audio technology will make this a completely extraordinary telling of my great grandmother’s first story.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor