Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis face off as ruthless killers in 'The Thicket' trailer

Washington [US], July 24 : Juliette Lewis and Peter Dinklage portray ruthless outlaws in the trailer for Tubi's dark Western, 'The Thicket,' released on Tuesday.

In the film, Lewis plays Cutthroat Bill, a violent gang leader, while Dinklage portrays Reginald Jones, a cunning bounty hunter.

In one scene, Lewis's character remarks, "You're the littlest man I've ever seen," to which Dinklage's character replies, "You're the ugliest."

Directed by Elliott Lester, the movie follows Reginald and a young man named Jack, played by Levon Hawke, on a mission to rescue Jack's sister, who has been kidnapped by Bill's gang, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Their journey takes them into The Big Thicket, a dangerous area in turn-of-the-century Texas. The cast also includes Esme Creed-Miles, Macon Blair, Andrew Schulz, James Hetfield, David Midthunder, Arliss Howard, Leslie Grace, and Gbenga Akinnagbe.

Chris Kelley wrote the script for this project, which is based on Joe R. Lansdale's novel 'The Thicket.'

The film, produced by Tubi Films, Dinklage, and David Ginsberg of Estuary Films, will premiere at the Deauville Film Festival and be released in U.S. theaters on September 6. It was filmed in Calgary, Alberta.

Producers for the film include Andre L III, Gianni Nunnari, Caddy Vanasirikul, Brian O'Shea, Chad Oakes, Michael Frislev, Elliott Lester, and Shannon Gaulding. Executive producers are Blair Ward, Anders Erden, Eric Harbert, Giovanna Trischitta, Nat McCormick, Danny Gusman, Robyn Norwood, and Adriana Lima, according to Hollywood Reporter.

