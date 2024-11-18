Peter Dinklage: ‘Wicked’ resonates because everyone feels like an outsider at some point

Mumbai, Nov 18 Four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage, who is voicing the character Dr. Dillamond in “Wicked”, says the movie adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical resonates because everyone feels like an outsider at some point.

He shared: “It was a bit of a lonely process, recording in a sound booth apart from the rest of the cast, but it’s such an honour to be part of something this universally loved and amazingly creative. My daughter has seen the Broadway show five times, and her friends still want to go for every birthday party.”

The actor added: “Wicked resonates because everyone feels like an outsider at some point. It’s about defining your independence and strength within that feeling of isolation. Above all, it teaches kindness, which is the most important thing.”

Directed by the acclaimed Jon M. Chu, “Wicked” tells the story of the witches of Oz. The film stars Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-winning powerhouse and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power.

Joining her is Grammy-winning Ariana Grande. The cast also features Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, the regal headmistress and Dean of Sorcery Studies at Shiz University.

Elphaba and Glinda meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical land of Oz, forming an unlikely but profound friendship. However, after a pivotal encounter with The Wizard of Oz, their bond is tested, leading their lives down very different paths. Their adventures will guide them to their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Dinklage also identifies personally with Elphaba’s journey of self-discovery.

He added: “Elphaba’s story of finding her strength resonates with me. I’ve taken ownership of my physical uniqueness as an actor. I’ve turned it into something empowering. People might look at me, but now it’s for the right reasons—because they’ve seen something they enjoyed. That’s a strength that comes from owning who you are.”

The Broadway stage musical will be released in India by Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) on November 22 in English.

