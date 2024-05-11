Peter Weir to receive lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Fest

Washington [US], May 11 : Australian filmmaker Peter Weir, acclaimed for his directorial prowess in cinematic gems like 'Dead Poets Society,' 'The Truman Show,' and 'Master and Commander,' is set to be honoured with the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the upcoming 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival.

This announcement was made by the board of la Biennale di Venezia, acting upon a proposal put forth by festival director Alberto Barbera, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Reflecting on this significant recognition, Weir expressed his gratitude, acknowledging, "The Venice Film Festival and its Golden Lion are part of the folklore of our craft. To be singled out as a recipient for a lifetime's work as a director is a considerable honour."

Barbera, lauding Weir's remarkable contributions to cinema, stated, "With a total of only 13 movies directed over the course of 40 years, Peter Weir has secured a place in the firmament of the great directors of modern cinema."

He highlighted the pivotal role Weir played in revitalizing Australian film during the late 1970s, notably with works like 'The Cars That Ate Paris' and 'Picnic at Hanging Rock.'

Weir's international acclaim soared with subsequent films such as 'Gallipoli' and 'The Year of Living Dangerously,' propelling him into the forefront of Hollywood.

Barbera commended Weir's ability to seamlessly merge personal reflections with broad audience appeal across a diverse array of themes.

"Despite the diversity of the topics he addresses, it is not difficult to discover a constant in his daring, rigorous, and spectacular film opus," noted Barbera, citing Weir's exploration of nature, societal crises, and the human condition, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Essteemed actor Isabelle Huppert will serve as the jury president for this year's edition, adding another layer of anticipation to the cinematic extravaganza.

