Phoebe Dynevor's shark thriller 'Beneath the Storm' set for summer 2025 release

Washington [US], August 15 : Sony Pictures has unveiled the title and release date for its highly anticipated ocean thriller featuring Phoebe Dynevor.

Directed by Tommy Wirkola, the film, now titled 'Beneath the Storm', is scheduled to make its theatrical debut on August 1, 2025, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement, made by Sony Pictures on Wednesday, revealed that 'Beneath the Storm' will be hitting theatres in the summer of 2025.

While specific plot details have yet to be disclosed, the film is expected to revolve around a shark-related storyline, adding an element of suspense and adventure.

In addition to Dynevor, known for her breakout role as Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix's 'Bridgerton', the cast includes Whitney Peak and Djimon Hounsou.

The film is produced by Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The release date of 'Beneath the Storm' will see it competing against Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation's 'The Bad Guys 2', which also premieres on August 1, 2025.

Notably, 'The Bad Guys 2' features an anthropomorphic shark among its lead characters, setting up an intriguing coincidence.

Tommy Wirkola, known for his work on films such as 'Dead Snow', 'Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters', and 'Violent Night', directs this new thriller.

His recent animated feature, 'Spermageddon', made waves at the Annecy Animation Festival earlier this year.

Phoebe Dynevor recently made headlines for her performance in the psychological thriller 'Fair Play', which garnered significant attention at the Sundance Film Festival before its release on Netflix.

Co-star Djimon Hounsou's recent work includes 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' and 'Gran Turismo'.

Meanwhile, Whitney Peak, recognized for her roles in the 'Gossip Girl' reboot and 'Hocus Pocus 2', also joins the cast.

Sony Pictures's recent romantic drama 'It Ends With Us', starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni was released in theatres on August 9, 2024.

