"Physical, emotional cruelty lasted many years of marriage": Celina Jaitly's advocate on domestic violence case

New Delhi [India], November 25 : Celina Jaitly's advocate Niharika Karanjawala shared the details of the alleged domestic violence case, which was filed by the actress against her husband, Peter Haag, at the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Andheri court in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While talking to ANI, the advocate said that they have filed a complaint under the "Domestic Violence Act for cruelty and domestic violence, both physical and emotional" against Peter Haag, husband of Celina Jaitly.

As a result, according to the advocate, the court has issued a notice returnable on December 12 for Peter Haag, a resident of Austria.

"Yes, we filed a complaint under the Domestic Violence Act for cruelty and domestic violence, both physical and emotional, that has lasted for many years through Miss Jaitley's marriage with Mr Peter Haag, who is an Austrian national. We have filed before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in the Andheri Court. It came up today for the first time for verification and notice, and the Judge was pleased to issue notice returnable on the 12th of December to Mr Haag," said advocate Niharika.

The advocate claimed that the actor-model Celina Jaitly has endured "physical and emotional cruelty, manipulation and coercion" in the many years of her marriage with Peter Haag.

"Physical and emotional cruelty, manipulation, and coercion have lasted through many years of their marriage. However, there are also parallel civil proceedings in Bombay for a gift deed obtained by Mr Haag through coercion of a property Celina owns in Bombay," said Niharika.

In the petition, Celina Jaitly requested "a maintenance of Rs 10 lakhs per month, and we have also mentioned Rs 50 crores as a loss of potential earnings since, at a very lucrative time in her career, Mr Haag insisted that she stop working, and also Rs 50 crores as a result of pain and suffering."

"Our prayer is manifold with regards to compensation to be paid to Celina, alimony, as well as determinations with regards to her children. Her foremost concern is for her three children, who are currently in Austria with Mr Haag. The amounts requested in the petition are a maintenance of Rs 10 lakhs per month, and we have also mentioned Rs 50 crores as a loss of potential earnings since, at a very lucrative time in her career, Mr Haag insisted that she stop working, and also Rs 50 crores as a result of pain and suffering," concluded advocate Peter Haag.

As per the court documents, Celina has filed the case under Section 23 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2025, for interim and ex parte relief.

She has sought damages of Rs 50 crores and other sums in lieu of her loss of source of income and property.

The case has been verified, and a notice has been sent to Peter Haag, a resident of Austria, for December 12, 2025.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag got married on September 18, 2010, at the actor's residence in Mumbai, as per Hindu rituals in the presence of her close friends and family members. On September 22, their marriage was registered under the Austrian civil law. They share three kids, Viraaj, Winston, and Arthur.

