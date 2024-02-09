PICS: Amitabh Bachchan seeks blessings at Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Friday morning and offered prayers to Ram Lalla, weeks after attending its grand inauguration with son Abhishek Bachchan.

After his recent visit, several images and videos surfaced online. In one of the images, Big B is seen worshipping the Lord with his folded hands.

Here are some of the pictures from Big B's sacred visit to the Ram Mandir.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir was inaugurated on January 22, with several Bollywood A-listers, cricket stars, politicians, renowned artists, and business persons in attendance.

Following the darshan last month, Big B took to his social media account to share a glimpse of his visit.

He wrote in a blog post, "A day filled with the relevance of divine spirit .. back from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya .. the glory, the celebration and the belief of faith .. immersed in the reckoning of the TEMPLE at Shri Ram's birth. Not much can be said beyond this .. for faith does not possess description."

Significantly, Amitabh Bachchan bought a 10,000-square-feet plot in Ayodhya a few days ahead of the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony.

Confirming the development, Shanti Bhushan Choubey, the registrar of Ayodhya Registrar toldearlier, "As part of the same agreement, two documents have been presented...it is a 10,000 square feet plot for which a transaction of Rs 9 crore has been done. The second party, who happens to be Amitabh Bachchan, gave his agreement to the purchase while his attorney, Rajesh Yadav, executed it."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film will hit the big screens on May 9.

The film also features Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. He also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.'Section 84' marks Amitabh and Ribhu's third collaboration after a TV mini-series 'Yudh' in 2014 and the thriller film 'Te3n' in 2015. The official release date of 'Section 84' is still awaited.

