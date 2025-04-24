"Picture abhi baaki hai": Tahira Kashyap gets back to work amid cancer battle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : "Picture abhi baaki hai" is a phrase that perfectly sums up the journey of filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap as the star wife who recently revealed that her breast cancer has relapsed after eight years, gave fans a life update and shared that she is now "back at work."

On Thursday, Tahira took to her Instagram to let everyone know that she is not giving up and is "back to work." She posted a picture of her laptop screen with a note written in a script format.

"INTERVAL - INT/EXT DAY UNIVERSE... After a brief hiatus, the woman in question holds her laptop to write another script one more time. With gratitude in her heart, prayer on her lips, and a smile beaming through her eyes, she mumbles - ME: Thank you, universe. Thank you, God, for all the challenges and all the blessings. Had it not been for these obstacles, I wouldn't have acknowledged your love. Thank you for giving me another opportunity to become a better version of myself. And so, here's to Tahira 3.0! Back to the grind, back to the hustle, back to life, and so glad to be back at work! Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost :)" the document read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DI0i-gEzUVq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Earlier, on April 7, Tahira had opened up about her health, sharing that she is ready to fight cancer once again.

In her post, Tahira wrote, "Seven-year itch or the power of regular screeningit's a perspective I'd like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIImSZjzk3P/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Tahira was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Last month, she shared an inspiring photo of herself with a clean-shaven head, a result of chemotherapy, along with moments from her treatment journey.

Tahira is the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, and the couple shares two childrena son and a daughter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor