Picture of SRK with Vicky Kaushal, his father Sham Kaushal from 'Dunki' sets out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 : Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki' is all set to hit theatres in just three days and his fans are excited about it.

On Monday, Shah Rukh released a special video featuring the actor with director Rajkumar Hirani and Taapsee Pannu engaged in a heartwarming conversation about the origin story of Dunki and various aspects of its production.

Interestingly, in the video, SRK shared one of his BTS images with Vicky Kaushal, who has a special role in the film. The image shows SRK, Vicky getting some instructions from veteran action director Sham Kaushal. Sham Kaushal is Vicky Kaushal's father.

Take a look at the special BTS picture.

SRK recently heaped praises on Vicky during an event in Dubai.

"Vicky is a great friend. I personally feel he is one of the finest actors I have worked with. When you watch him in Dunki, you will feel a lot of love for him. He has done really, really well and I got to learn from him actually," Shah Rukh said.

'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of SRK with Vicky Kaushal.

In one of the episodes of 'Koffee with Karan'season 8, Vicky too spoke highly of SRK.

Host Karan Johar shared that Shah Ruk praised Vicky's performance in the upcoming movie Dunki. Vicky, clearly happy about the compliment, talked about the experience of working with SRK. The Sam Bahadur actor said that it was incredible meeting SRK, and added that there is a lot to learn from King Khan. Vicky said, "I knew that there was a lot to learn from him as an actor but what hit me was, I actually got to know why he is where he is and why he is the Badshah. He was on set as if it was his first film."

Vicky then recalled an anecdote about Shah Rukh's commitment. He said, "On one of the shoot days, he had to rush to Delhi for some very important work and it couldn't have happened at another time and another date. It was a very critical moment for my character in the film, and it was with him. He just couldn't be there for that shot and I had to give that shot with a body double. He got done with his work in Delhi, and then he called me late in the night which I missed because there was an event."

'Dunki' will be out in theatres on December 21.

