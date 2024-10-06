'Piece by Piece': Pharrell Williams explores his life through Lego animation

Washington [US], October 6 : Pharrell Williams expressed heartfelt appreciation for Lego's collaboration on his upcoming animated documentary, 'Piece by Piece', which premieres in theaters on October 11.

During a recent screening, the 13-time Grammy winner highlighted the significance of being supported in telling his unique story, particularly as a Black man from a marginalized community, as per Deadline.

Williams acknowledged Jill Wilfert, Lego's head of global entertainment, for taking a chance on his unconventional narrative.

"I don't want to make it all heavy, but she said yes to a Black man's story. When I was young, that's my origin story," he stated, reflecting on the importance of representation in storytelling, as per Deadline.

Over the past decade, Lego has ventured into animated features with successful films like 'The Lego Movie' (2014) and its sequels.

Williams noted, "Lego could have said no. I'm Black, in case you hadn't figured that out. But they said yes. I'm not Batman. This is not Harry Potter intellectual property. It's just me, from Virginia. But they said yes."

'Piece by Piece' is a distinct biographical documentary that uses Lego animation to depict Williams' life and career.

The concept of using Lego was one Williams suggested early in discussions with director Morgan Neville. "I didn't want to do a documentary," he said during the Toronto International Film Festival.

"The minute that I agreed to, I knew I wanted it to be in Lego and I wanted Morgan to be the storyteller. I turned it over to him," as per Deadline.

The film features contributions from prominent artists such as Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani, Busta Rhymes, and Snoop Dogg, further enriching the narrative.

