Pierce Brosnan reveals 'stupid comment' that cost him titular role in Tim Burton's 'Batman'

Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan, who seamlessly transitioned from TV success to film superstardom, has revealed a bump in his successful acting career where, he believes, a casual comment might have cost him a huge and returning role.

According to Deadline, Brosnan was already an established star when he auditioned for the role of Batman in the film to be directed by Tim Burton. During his recent 'The Tonight Show' appearance, the actor revealed that he thought a light quip might help him secure the role.

"I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton. I said, 'You know I can't understand [why] any man who would wear his underpants outside his trousers,'" he told Jimmy Fallon, adding, "But there you go ... the best man got the job," reported Deadline.

The role was ultimately bagged by Michael Keaton, which he went on to play again in 'Batman Returns' in 1992. He reprised the character in 'Batgirl', which Warner Bros. will no longer be releasing, and in 'The Flash', which Warner Bros. will release in theatres on June 23, 2023.

As per Deadline, while Brosnan missed the boat on Batman, things didn't turn out too badly for him either - instead of he got James Bond, a role he played four times in total between 1995 and 2002, and in which - for some - he remains the ultimate 007.

