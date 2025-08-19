Pierce Brosnan willing to return to James Bond "in a heartbeat"; deets inside

Los Angeles [US], August 19 : Actor Pierce Brosnan, who famously portrayed James Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002, has expressed his willingness to return to the iconic spy franchise, even joking about playing a senior citizen version of 007.

In a recent interview, Brosnan shared that he would consider reprising the role if an opportunity came along, especially under the direction of Denis Villeneuve.

"I don't think anyone wants to see a craggy, 72-year-old Bond, but if Villeneuve had something up his sleeve, I would look at it in a heartbeat. Why not? It's great entertainment. It could be lots of laughs. Bald caps, prosthetics... who knows?" he said, as quoted by Variety.

The actor also revealed that both he and his wife are looking forward to seeing who will be cast as the next James Bond.

"I have been listening to the drumbeat of expectation of who's going to be the next James Bond. There are many great candidates out there, and I'm sure they're going to make it a spectacle of delight," he said.

Brosnan starred as 007 in 'GoldenEye,' 'Tomorrow Never Dies,' 'The World is Not Enough,' and 'Die Another Day' before he decided to hang up the tuxedo.

The actor is gearing up for the upcoming film, 'The Thursday Murder Club,' the Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman's novels about a group of pensioners who solve crimes together.

His co-star, Helen Mirren, also hopped on the Bond conversation and stated that it "has to be a guy. James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else," as quoted by Deadline.

Earlier this year, Brosnan also emphasised that the next Bond should be British.

Meanwhile, numerous names have been circulating as potential candidates to be cast as the next 007 after Daniel Craig stepped down in 2021. The likes of Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, and Harris Dickinson are said to be among the top choices.

Set to be directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film is currently in development.

