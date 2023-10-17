Pink apologies for postponement of her shows due to "family medical issues"

Washington [US], October 17 : American singer, songwriter and actor Alecia Beth Moore Hart, who is popularly known as Pink, has expressed her "sincerest apologies" for the postponement of her upcoming show in Tacoma, Washington, according to People.

The pop star informed her fans about this development in an Instagram post, expressing that she was sending her "sincerest apologies, love, and health to all".

"I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday), will be postponed. Live Nation are working on future dates to reschedule," shared Pink in her statement.

"Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all," the statement continued.

The singer has daughters Willow, 12, and Jameson, 6, with husband Carey Hart and is presently on tour for her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour, which began in early June. She will conclude the North American part of her tour in November with a stop in Arlington, Texas.

According to People, the announcement comes nearly a month after she had to reschedule her tour stop in Arlington due to a sinus infection.

"Hi everyone. I'm very sorry to report that I have come down with a bad sinus infection, and the doctor advised me not to perform tonight," she wrote in her announcement. "I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show."

Pink hit the stage with Willow in the UK on the first stop of the multi-city tour to sing "Cover Me In Sunshine." Hart, 61, enthusiastically documented the occasion with an Instagram video.

"So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!! Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage ," he wrote. "Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!! Can't wait to catch up end of this month and see for myself. Summer is grind time," reported People.

