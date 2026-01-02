Pink hospitalised for neck surgery, says she is getting "two new shiny discs"

Washington DC [US], January 2 : Singer and songwriter Pink revealed that she spent New Year's Eve in the hospital as she prepared to undergo neck surgery, saying she is set to receive "two new shiny discs," according to E! News.

The 46-year-old Grammy-winning singer shared the update in a heartfelt Instagram post, while her family, including her children Willow (14) and Jameson (8), whom she shares with husband Carey Hart, were away snowboarding.

"I am leaving behind all of my hurt in 2025," Pink wrote. "This year was a doozy for all of us and it ran the spectrum from absolutely devastating to mildly annoying."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DS9JUPJlI_E/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Reflecting on her decision to focus on healing and self-care, the singer said, "And I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body. It may not be a fancy face-lift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck. A new scar, a new reminder, that I appreciate this vessel that I have and use it for all it's worth."

While Pink did not disclose the cause of her injury, she hinted at the physical demands of her profession, remarking that "rock 'n' roll is a contact sport."

Sharing her experience of spending New Year's Eve alone in a hospital room, she wrote, "And as I sit here by myself on New Year's Eve in a hospital room while my family is happily snowboarding- I know that 2026 is going to be better because that is the choice that I have made. I hope and pray every person can make that wish, have that choice. I know that isn't a reality for some," according to E! News.

Despite the challenges, she expressed gratitude and optimism, noting that she still found beauty in the year that had passed. "I got to wake up every day and get out of bed and go about my business. The business of loving my children and helping them to follow their dreams," she wrote.

The Grammy-winning artist added that she intends to focus on positivity in the year ahead. "I will work this year to help preserve the choices of others to make for themselves and their families... I choose joy and I leave behind the hurt. I'm going to choose positive thoughts over negative ones. And I'm going to rage against the dying of the light."

Concluding her message, Pink shared warm wishes with her fans, saying, "Happy New Year and may you experience more joy than sorrow, more sunshine than rain, more love than hatred," as quoted by E! News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor