'Pippa' makers issue apology after AR Rahman's 'Karar Oi Louho Kopat' rendition faces backlash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 : Makers of the recently released biographical war film 'Pippa' on Monday issued an apology after facing backlash for AR Rahman's 'Karar Oi Louho Kopat' rendition.

Rahman recently made a rendition of Bengali poet Nazrul Islam's patriotic song Karar Oi Louho Kopat for the war drama which gathered a lot of controversy.

On Monday, production house Roy Kapur Films took to Instagram and issued an apology regarding the controversy of AR Rahman's rendition of Nazrul Islam's patriotic song.

The statement reads, "In light of the current discourse surrounding the song 'Karar Oi Louho Kopat' the producers, director, and music composer of the film Pippa wish to clarify that our rendition of the song is a sincere artistic interpretation, embarked upon only after securing the necessary adaptation rights from the estate of the Late Mr. Kazi Nazrul Islam."

"We have deep respect for the original composition and for the Late Mr. Kazi Nazrul Islam, whose contribution to the musical, political and social landscape of the Indian subcontinent is immeasurable. This album was created as a tribute to the men and women who dedicated their lives to the liberation of Bangladesh and keeping in mind the sentiments of their struggle for freedom, peace and justice," the statement added.

The statement further read, "We approached the making of this song by faithfully following both the letter and the spirit of the license agreement for the lyrics, as duly signed with the Late Mrs. Kalyani Kazi and witnessed by Mr. Anirban Kazi."

The makers added that their intention was to pay homage to the cultural significance of the song while adhering to the terms outlined in the agreement, which permitted them to use the lyrics with a new composition.

"We understand the emotional attachment that audiences may have to the original composition, and while all art is inherently subjective if our interpretation has hurt sentiments or caused unintended distress, we offer our sincere apologies," the statement concluded.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film features Ishaan, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

Based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa.

The title of the film is a tribute to the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), popularly known as "Pippa," akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water. This wartime saga narrates a story of patriotism and traces the coming of age of Captain Balram Mehta (essayed by Ishaan) of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron. Together, Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces exemplify valour and courage, in a war for the liberation of another country.

The film is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

