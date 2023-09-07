Piracy hits Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, after Atlee directorial gets leaked online

The wait is finally over. Shah Rukh Khan’s actioner Jawan has hit theatres and the actor’s fans are excited to watch their favourite star on the big screen. Directed by Atlee, the film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Simarjeet Singh Nagra, Azzy Bagria, and Manahar Kumar, among others. Deepika Padukone has an extended cameo in the movie. However, the excitement was short-lived as the action thriller was hit by the piracy bug. The film stands as a freely available spectacle for streaming and downloading on various unsanctioned online platforms.Piracy sites like Tamilrockers, Telegram, Filmyzilla and others have the Jawan new. The movie leaked version and this may hit the film adversely in the coming days.

Recently, Rajinikanth's Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 has faced similar fate as well.Audiences across India watched early morning shows of Shah Rukh Khan's new film, Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. As Jawan releases, Shah Rukh Khan fans do Dahi Handi ritual outside theatres, weep with joy.As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan's box office collection on Day 1 is expected to be around Rs 65 crore nett in Hindi, Rs 4 crore nett in Tamil and Rs 4 crore nett in Telugu. Its all India earnings are expected to be around Rs 73 crore, which may go up with positive reviews coming in.SRK promised to offer an action-packed drama to cinephiles. It hinted at Shah Rukh playing a soldier who turns a vigilante. He has a gang of six women and together they hijack a metro train in Mumbai. Nayanthara seems to be playing a police officer and also Shah Rukh’s love interest in the movie. Vijay Sethupathi, who dons various avatars in the film, is seen as the ‘fourth largest arms dealer in the world’.



