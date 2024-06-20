"Platforms like these celebrate young independent filmmakers": Bhumi on being associated with MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : Actor Bhumi Pednekar is extremely excited to see what the upcoming edition of MAMI (Mumbai Academy of Moving Image) Mumbai Film Festival has in store for all cinema lovers.

Notably, the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' star will continue to serve as Brand Ambassador for Dimensions Mumbai this year as well.

Dimensions Mumbai category was introduced in 2009 by Jaya Bachchan as an ode to Mumbai. Enterprising young filmmakers within the age group of 18-25 years are eligible to submit films for Dimensions Mumbai. The film must showcase Mumbai as the core theme and not exceed a maximum time limit of 5 minutes, as per a statement.

On her association with the festival, Bhumi said, "It is with much pleasure that I continue my association with Dimensions Mumbai as its brand ambassador. I look forward to some fine work from talented emerging filmmakers as they showcase their unique take on the city. Mumbai, the city of dreams, leaves an indelible mark on those of us who are part of its daily hustle and its cinematic manifestation doesn't fail to move us."

She added, "While cinema resides in the very heart and soul of this city, it is platforms like these that truly celebrate young independent filmmakers and help them realise their full creative potential. The city has given me so much and I am happy to play a role in creating a positive impact for South Asian talent and cinema."

MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is scheduled from October 19th to 24th.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Bhumi is currently busy shooting for the series 'Daldal', in which she will be seen essaying the role of a cop.

Sharing what audience can expect from the series, Bhumi said, "Daldal is a project that encapsulates all these qualities of being a woman. Rita is a super achiever, a glass-ceiling breaker, a rewriter of rules in a man's world. She is ambitious, ferociously passionate about her job and leads from the front. These are the kinds of women I idolise and I'm thrilled to headline a series like this on a global streaming platform that will help me show the strength and resilience of Indian women to the world."

The series Daldal promises to be an intense, gripping story, in which Bhumi Pednekar's character, DCP Rita Ferreira, will embark on an investigation of a series of murders while dealing with her own past and present.

She added, "Daldal is one of my most special projects for many, many reasons. I have started shooting for the project and I can already tell you that it will be one of my most challenging roles ever."Amrit Raj Gupta is the director of the series.

