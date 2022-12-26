Playing a corrupt cop in 'Kuttey' has put Arjun Kapoor in a dilemma

Mumbai, Dec 26 Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is set to play a cop in the upcoming theatrical film 'Kuttey', feels that his role in the film brought in a sense of dichotomy as he is a law abiding citizen but his character is of a corrupt police officer in the film.

Commenting on the same, the actor said: "For me to play a cop in 'Kuttey' was a fulfilling experience, because to be a law abiding person and to try and operate out of the law was an interesting dichotomy to have to play a corrupt official. It was very exciting to wear the uniform, wear the cap, do the salute, look and feel the part."

Arjun had earlier essayed the role of a cop in the Dibakar Banerjee directorial 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. The trailer of 'Kuttey' has been appreciated as people have raved about the refreshing storytelling, the fantastic ensemble cast, the powerful performances that one would get to see in the film.

"Playing a policeman in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' gave me a lot of love, invaluable appreciation and of course, some best actor awards! So, if I get the same respect and accolades by playing a cop again in 'Kuttey', I would happily take that because I'm also a greedy actor who wants to leave a mark in the films that I do," he added.

The actor also mentioned that he has been pushed by his director, the young Aasman Bhardwaj, to deliver a performance that he is super proud of.

He said: "I have been pushed by Aasman to explore and show my skills in Kuttey. It's the best thing to have a director who believes in you and wants the best for you. He has always stood next to me like a rock, telling me that I can go that extra distance.

He further noted: "I feel playing a cop could be a game changer for me, as one end of the spectrum I have played a suspended police officer, now I have played a not so nice police officer and I would like to put it out there in the world that I hope to play a positive difference making character who is in uniform too because our policemen constantly and unconditionally work to keep us safe day in and day out. I have huge respect for them and I want to show that on screen if given a chance."

'Kuttey', which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan, is set to arrive in cinemas on January 13, 2023.

