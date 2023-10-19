Playing role in 'Poor Things' felt like acceptance of what it is to be a woman: Emma Stone

Washington [US], October 19 : Actor Emma Stone opened up on playing Bella Baxter in 'Poor Things' and why wanted to be part of it, reported People.

In a new extended teaser for the upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos film, the Oscar winner plays Bella Baxter, a lady who is given a clean slate thanks to an experimental surgery performed by a mad scientist of sorts, Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Bella, reborn, gradually discovers the world's wonders - and dangers. Among those revelations is her personal sexual awakening.

"I wanted to play Bella because it felt like acceptance of what it is to be a woman, to be free, to be scared and brave," Stone, 34, says in the preview, calling Poor Things "a very, very funny film."

"She's understanding what it is to be a member of society," Stone says elsewhere of her character. "The more autonomous she becomes, the more challenged these men seem to be by it."

According to People, 'Poor Things' is based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray, and also stars Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott and Margaret Qualley. Written by Tony McNamara, the movie earned an R rating for "strong and pervasive sexual content, graphic nudity, disturbing material, gore and language." Lanthimos, 50, explained during a press conference at the New York Film Festival last month why the sex scenes in Poor Things were key to the journey of Stone's character Bella.

"It was a very important part of her journey. We felt that we shouldn't shy away from it," he said. "It would feel very disingenuous to tell this story about this character who is so free and so open, and then be prude about the sexual aspect of it."

"It was clear from the beginning, but also from the novel, from the script, from my discussions with Emma, as well, and how we came up with those scenes," the filmmaker continued of devising the scenes of sexuality. "She had to be free; there should be no judgment."

Lanthimos explained, "The same way she learns about language and human suffering and love and science and politics, the same way she should be equally free about sex and anything else."

'Poor Things' is in theatres on December 8, reported People.

